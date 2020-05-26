The health and wellness of the community, both on and off campus, remains a priority for Medicine Hat College (MHC). As a result of the current pandemic situation, MHC will not be offering any camps or sports programs this summer.
After reviewing Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy and the important health and safety protocols in place, it was acknowledged that MHC would not be able to deliver the quality experiences Medicine Hat families have come to expect and deserve.
“For years, summer camps at Medicine Hat College have provided young and inquiring minds new opportunities to grow their knowledge and abilities through a variety of educational, creative and athletic endeavors,” says Sandy Henderson, MHC’s dean of student services and registrar
“It is with great disappointment that we announce we will not be running camp programs this summer through our continuing studies or sport and wellness departments. We know our young campers look forward to these exciting learning experiences each summer, but given the current restrictions we recognized it would be incredibly difficult to deliver on expectations when so much of our programming is hands-on and interactive.”
Summer camps coordinated through the College Child Development Centre located at the Medicine Hat campus have also been suspended until further notice.
If this decision should change in the coming weeks as provincial restrictions evolve, programming opportunities will be shared via the college website and social media platforms.
