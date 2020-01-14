Two people have been arrested and a warrant is being sought for one more following an investigation by ALERT’s Medicine Hat organized crime team.
The two-month investigation concluded on January 12, 2020, when ALERT investigators initiated a vehicle stop between Medicine Hat and Redcliff. It is alleged that the occupants of the vehicle were part of a drug trafficking group that operated in Medicine Hat, but had ties to Calgary.
From the vehicle, investigators seized drugs and cash worth approximately $68,300, including:
•532 grams of methamphetamine;
•96 grams of suspected carfentanil;
•57 grams of cocaine;
•211 grams of a cocaine buffing agent; and
•$1,325 in cash proceeds of crime.
“This is not the first time in which we have seized suspected carfentanil in Medicine Hat, but this is the most significant amount we have seized to date,” said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser, ALERT Medicine Hat. “While we’re still waiting on lab results to confirm exactly what’s in the drugs that were seized, the possibility of carfentanil being present in Medicine Hat poses a serious risk to the safety of the community.”
A replica handgun was also seized from the vehicle.
Ryan Porter, 44, of Calgary was arrested and faces a total of 22 criminal charges, including: trafficking a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of proceeds of crime; breach of a weapons prohibition; and breach of recognizance.
Tristan Skappak, 29, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A warrant is being sought for the arrest of a 36-year-old woman. ALERT is not providing her name as the charges against her have not yet been officially sworn.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous. Medicine Hat residents can also submit tips anonymously through the Medicine Hat Police Service mobile app, which is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
