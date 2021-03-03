The Rodeo committee will set new dates for the Broncs & Honky Tonks Spring Indoor Rodeo. The rodeo was slated to take place on April 9, 10 and 11.
With the current restrictions placed on indoor gatherings by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, we will not be able to host the rodeo in a usual format. The Rodeo committee is working with Alberta Health Services to be able to hold a rodeo in the fall of 2021. They are hopeful for fall dates and will announce the new dates at a later time.
