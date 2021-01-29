The Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede shareholders elected a new Board and President on January 28.
The shareholders of the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede successfully elected a new Board of Directors through a zoom meeting on Thursday night.
The Board’s new President is Dave Ziegenhagel, Ziegenhagel has been on the Board for five years.
“We are excited to look forward to the future of the Stampede. We have plans to continue with the tradition of the Stampede while incorporating new and exciting events and really putting in the hard work needed to get there,” says Ziegenhagel.
To be eligible to become a member of the Board of Directors, a person must first volunteer on one of the Stampede’s thirty plus committees. From there, the volunteer hours can count towards becoming a shareholder. Once a volunteer becomes a shareholder, they are eligible to become a Board Member, so this Board is a group of very dedicated volunteers, who provide much needed horsepower to ensure the success of the organization.
The Board consists of: Dave Ziegenhagel, President; Rick Ebel, Past President; Marni Elliott; Carson Dennis; Darlene Keeler; Randy Noble; Stan O’Connor; Dale Rasmuson; Wayne Webber; Wendy Jalbert and Rob Ritchie.
