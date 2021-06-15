The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede is proud to announce that The Hunter Brothers will be performing at the Grandstand on Saturday, July 31st at 9 p.m.
“The Entertainment Committee is very excited that we, along with our sponsors and CHAT 94.5, are able to bring The Hunter Brothers to the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede,” says Marni Fisher, Entertainment Committee Chair. “After a long year and a half without concerts we look forward to being able to host a great night of music.”
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 17th at 10 a.m. at www.mhstampede.com or by calling 403-527-1234.
IMPORTANT: Anyone who had purchased tickets to The Hunter Brothers or Night Show Package for 2020 or 2021 will be emailed a presale code Tuesday afternoon to purchase their tickets starting tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.
Rodeo tickets on sale too
The Stampede is proud to announce that tickets for the Summer Pro Rodeo will go on sale this week.
“After having to cancel all rodeo events in 2020 we are very excited to announce that tickets will be on sale for the 2021 Summer Pro Rodeo this Thursday,” says Kara Brake, General Manager. “We have been working closely with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and are looking forward to a hosting a great rodeo event!”
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 17th at 10:00am at www.mhstampede.com or by calling 403-527-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.