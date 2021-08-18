The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede will be building a new Event Centre and Grandstand. The project was recently approved by the Board of Directors and Shareholders.
This proposed facility will include 5,000 stadium seats between the north and south grandstand, a 9,000 square foot banquet room, 7 breakout rooms, a large commercial kitchen, a hub area with 4 retail spaces and 4 food concession spaces, and a VIP deck overlooking the infield. The north grandstand will be completely replaced, while the south grandstand will see major renovations. The two will be combined and attached to the existing Higdon Hall building.
“The time is right!” says Ron Edward, Chair of the Event Centre and Grandstand Committee. “Replacing a structure that has served its purpose for over a half a century with a new year-round facility that is lacking in our community and will be widely used, well into the future.”
The new Event Centre and Grandstand will fill a gap in the community’s needs by providing a large banquet space and numerous breakouts rooms, something the community currently does not have. The banquet room will comfortably seat 350 people in traditional dinner seating and 450 people in theatre style seating. This will create the ability to go after national and provincial conventions, and address the community need of a facility this size.
“This project is not only exciting for the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede, but for the community as a whole,” says Kara Brake, General Manager. “The new Event Centre and Grandstand will allow us to host events in a greater capacity and give us the ability to go after events we have not held in Medicine Hat before.”
Next steps for the committee will involve launching their fundraising plan to raise $20 million for the project. This includes meeting with various levels of government, applying for grants, and other fundraising activities.
More information regarding the Event Centre and Grandstand can be found on the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede website at www.mhstampede.com.
Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede is the largest agriculture society in South Eastern Alberta. Each year, it is estimated that our economic activity brings over $14 million to our local economy.
