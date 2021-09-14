The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel the Broncs & Honky Tonks Rodeo originally scheduled for this weekend, September 17-19, 2021.
The decision to cancel the event is based on several reasons including Medicine Hat and surrounding area currently having the highest number of COVID-19 cases that we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic, and the current strain on our local health care system.
“This was not an easy decision for our Board of Directors to make,” says Kara Brake, General Manager. “Unfortunately, cases continue to rise, including those in the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital and ICU. We have also seen an increase in deaths over the past couple of weeks. The Board felt a social responsibility to not host an event that may further contribute to these numbers.”
The 2022 Broncs & Honky Tonks Rodeo will be held in the Spring of 2022 at the Stampede Grounds. More information regarding this event will be released in the new year.
Refunds will be given to those individuals with tickets to the Broncs & Honky Tonks Rodeo starting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 by contacting the MHES Office at 403-527-1234 or emailing mhstampede@mhstampede.com.
