The Medicine Hat Farmers’ Market opening day will be determined at a later date.
Originally scheduled to open in the Cypress Centre Fieldhouse, May 16, more planning will be required due to the Covid-19 crisis. The venue is still to be determined at this time and we will release the information closer to the opening date.
Farmers’ Markets have been deemed an essential service by the Government of Alberta, https://www.alberta.ca/essential-services.aspx. According to the Government “Businesses engaged in the retail and wholesale sale of food, pet food and supplies, and household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences and businesses, including grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, markets and other similar retailers” are deemed essential.
The way consumers shop will likely change for the upcoming Farmers’ Markets; however the committee is still working out these details with the Department of Agriculture and Forestry- Ministry of Agriculture.
Alberta Health Services encourages all Albertans to visit alberta.ca/COVID-19 for the latest information, guidance and resources.
We wish to thank the community and our patrons for their understanding. We will keep the community updated as the situation continues to develop, stay tuned for more information regarding the 2020 Medicine Hat Farmers’ Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.