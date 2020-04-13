The Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede and World Professional Chuckwagon Association Races have been postponed with a future date, which is to be determined at this time. The original dates were June 11 until the 14, 2020. The races were slated to take place in the Stampede Grandstand.
As with our conversations with the WPCA “ The health and safety of horses and humans is the number one priority in the WPCA. Sometimes tough decisions need to be made to maintain our high standards. With the full impact of COVID-19 still unknown and to maintain our commitment to the WPCA Code of Care and Animal Safety, decisions related to racing or cancelling, and postponing events are not made lightly.”
“These are challenging times. Like the rest of the world we are following this global concern day by day and evaluating our options as specific scenarios are presented.”
“The World Professional Chuckwagon Association is committed to working with our hosting committees and government partners as well as provincial and federal health services during these difficult times.”
Current ticket holders will have the option to use their tickets for the postponed days, which are to be determined, all ticket sales will be exchanged or refunded. If you have questions relating to your ticket purchase, please email mhstampede@mhstampede.com, or call 403-527-1234 and we will return your call as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience in this matter.
Please note at this time all ticket purchases are suspended due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Alberta Health Services encourages all Albertans to visit alberta.ca/COVID-19 for the latest information, guidance and resources.
We wish to thank the community and our patrons for their understanding. We will keep the community updated as the situation continues to develop.
