McMan Youth, Family, and Community Services will be submitting a proposal for funding to the Alberta government after learning its Parent Link programs would be amongst those being impacted by cutbacks.
In early November, the Alberta Ministry of Children’s Services would be cancelling 450 grants and contracts for Parent Link programs with 300 organizations throughout the province. In its place, the province plans to introduce a similar program, Family Resource Networks, to replace the Parent Link Centres. In order to receive funding for the realigned program, organizations must submit proposals through an Expression of Interest process.
“McMan will be putting in a proposal that we hope will be accepted by the Government. If that is the case, we would likely keep many of the programs that you know and love, as long as they fall in line with the new structure. If we are not the successful candidate, we cannot speculate on what another agency would provide for programming,” reads the statement from McMan.
Parent Link Centres in Oyen and Medicine Hat are being impacted by the cuts which will see their Parent Link programs terminated as of March 31, 2020.
McMan issued the following statement after learning of the cutbacks to the programming in southeast Alberta:
“McMan Youth, Family and Community Services Association South Region received notification that Children’s Services has redeveloped the provincial framework which supports how prevention and early intervention services are delivered in Alberta. As such, funding for Parent Link Centres across the province, including the current Parent Link Centres in Medicine Hat and Open and surrounding rural programming, will be discontinued as of March 31, 2020.
A new model of prevention and early intervention service delivery has been released as an Expression of Interest to provide services to parents/caregivers and children beginning April 1, 2020. This new framework will guide Children’s Services and partnering agencies in enhancing, strengthening, and promoting a consistent province-wide approach to prevention and early intervention services for Alberta’s children, youth, and families.
McMan Youth, Family and Community Services Association will be continuing to partner with Children’s Services to maintain current Parent Link Centre programming until March 31, 2020.”
The province will introduce a realigned system, Family Resource Networks, to replace the parent link programming. Organizations are encouraged to submit proposals for grant funding through an Expression of Interest process that will assess qualifications, organizational capacity, partnerships and collaborations, delivery plan and budget, and alignment to essential frameworks.
According to the Family Resource Network Expression of Interest- 2019 document, the process has two main objectives: to ensure quality supports and services for children, youth and families in Alberta; and to maximize rigour relating to the granting process while offering proponents a fair and equitable opportunity to participate.
Organizations have until Jan. 16, 2020 to submit proposals; then the evaluation process will begin and last until Feb. 14, 2020. Service and program development, along with negotiations will take place from Feb. 17 to March 20.
Parent Link Centre funding cost the Alberta government approximately $77 million a year and the province expects to reduce that cost to $65 million under the Family Resource Networks program.
