Brooks RCMP advise that a Reception area has been set up by the City of Brooks, Brooks Fire Department and the RCMP for travellers in the Brooks area unable to through the area travel due to the weather and road conditions.
The Reception area is located at the Heritage Inn located at 1217 2nd Street West in Brooks.
Brooks RCMP are responding to a multi-vehicle collision involving approximately 50 - 70 vehicles in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 Monday morning.
Traffic is not flowing westbound on Highway 1 at Range Road 142 and traffic flow is not expected to resume westbound for several hours.
Emergency crews are re-routing traffic at Highway 1A.
Travel on area highways is not recommended at this time due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor visibility.
According to the 8:45 a.m. release, if you're travelling in the area, slow down and be aware of Emergency personnel on the highway.
For the most up-to-date highway conditions in your area, check 511 Alberta.
An update will be provided when more information becomes available.
