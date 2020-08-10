To help ensure the health and safety of its campus community, Lethbridge College has implemented a mandatory mask policy for on-campus indoor public spaces. Non-medical masks or face coverings that cover the mouth and nose will be mandatory in hallways, washrooms and other common-use spaces. The policy takes effect Aug. 17.
The use of masks, along with numerous other safety precautions, will help to ensure a safe environment that allows Lethbridge College to offer selected on-campus labs and experiential learning opportunities this fall, which will enhance students’ learning experiences.
Employees will not need to wear masks in their offices as long as they can maintain physical distancing. Personal protective equipment needs for students attending in-person labs or classes will be determined case by case.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our students, employees and the rest of our campus community has been a priority,” says Dr. Paula Burns, Lethbridge College President and CEO. “We are constantly evaluating the newest information from Alberta Health Services and the Government of Alberta to determine what we can and should be doing to best protect everyone who visits our campus. Mandatory masks are one way we can easily make a difference and further protect everyone who needs to be on our campus.”
Additional safety measures have already been taken at Lethbridge College, including creating a flexible learning environment, which limits the number or students on campus at any one time; having employees work from home as much as possible, except when they are needed on campus with purpose; and restricting public access to campus.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, has encouraged all Albertans to wear a non-medical mask anywhere it may be difficult to stay two metres apart, especially indoors. The Government of Alberta has an information page dedicated to masks, including what to look for in a mask, how to properly wear them and proper hygiene.
More information on educational plans for the fall semester can be found on the college’s FAQ page, while information about the college’s response plan can be found on the COVID-19 page.
