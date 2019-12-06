A two-vehicle collision at Highway 1 at the intersection with Secondary Highway 550/Township Road 212 near Bassano resulted in a fatality.
On Dec. 5, the 46-year-old male driver of the pickup truck from Strathmore was pronounced deceased on route to hospital. Name will not be released by the RCMP.
The Bassano RCMP, along with an RCMP Collision Analyst, continue to investigate.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 5), Bassano RCMP attended as an eastbound pickup truck collided with a semi-tractor. The lone occupant of the truck was taken to hospital by EMS with serious life threatening injuries. The semi-tractor driver was not injured.
Traffic in the area was restricted to one lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.