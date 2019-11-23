On November 23, at around 10:20 a.m. the Nobleford Fire Department with assistance from the Barons Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on Milnes Street in Nobleford.
A passer by noticed smoke coming from the house and called for the fire department response.
It was determined a 27 year old man from Nobleford perished inside the house.
There were no other occupants in the house at the time.The Coaldale/Picture Butte RCMP attended the scene to conduct the investigation. Lethbridge Corridor Victim Services were made available to assist the family of the deceased who were at the scene.
The fire was extinguished and damages primarily to the back or south portion of the home. An adjacent residence sustained some heat damage.
There is no further risk to the community. For the short term fire crews will remain on scene as a precaution.
The Calgary Medical Examiners Office was engaged and will determine the cause of death. The Coaldale Fire Department is assisting to determine the cause of the fire. This investigation is still on going.
If anyone has information relating to this fire they are asked to contact the Coaldale RCMP (403-329-5080) or Picture Butte RCMP (403-732-4429) Detachments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.