ab and x-ray service temporarily closed in Magrath
Effective Monday, November 1, community laboratory and x-ray service at the Magrath Health Centre will be temporarily closed due to staffing shortages.
These changes are being made as part of Alberta Precision Laboratories’ ongoing efforts to continue providing safe, high-quality lab and x-ray services for all Albertans as we continue to address staffing challenges related to COVID-19.
Patients from Magrath can receive lab and x-ray service at the Raymond Health Centre (18 kilometres away), as well as in Cardston and Lethbridge.
This is a temporary measure and the lab at Magrath will be reopened as soon as possible, as we continue our effort to recruit additional staff to fill a number of vacant positions in Southern Alberta.
We regret any inconvenience this change may cause, and we appreciate the community’s understanding as we continue to address staffing challenges experienced in many of areas of the healthcare system.
For more information about community lab locations, hours of operation, and appointment bookings, please visit www.albertaprecisionlabs.ca or by calling 1-833-572-0577.
