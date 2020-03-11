A recently formed limited partnership between the Kainai-Blood Tribe and AltaLink delivers a valuable new revenue stream for the First Nation and highlights how relationships built on collaboration can result in a mutually beneficial solution for all parties.
“I am pleased that this partnership has finally come to fruition. It has been a lengthy process and I would like to thank previous Kainai leadership for their role in setting the groundwork for this to happen. I would also like to thank AltaLink for all their efforts in making this a reality,” Councilor Tim Tailfeathers said. “I am looking forward to Kainai fully participating in the economy of Alberta. I hope that the future brings many more partnerships that will result in stronger relationships between the Blood Tribe and Alberta.”
During consultation for the Southwest 240 kV project, AltaLink worked closely with the Kainai-Blood Tribe to reach an agreement that allowed the new transmission line to cross First Nation land.
“This agreement is a testament to how collaboration can lead to mutually beneficial results for everyone,” said Scott Thon, President and CEO of AltaLink. “Not only were we able to save millions of dollars for Alberta electricity customers by building a much shorter line, the Kainai-Blood Tribe is provided with the opportunity to create a reliable and consistent financial investment for their people.”
An application from AltaLink and Kainai-Blood Tribe for the new limited partnership – KainaiLink – was approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) on November 13, 2018. On January 1, 2020, the Kainai-Blood Tribe exercised its option to invest 51 per cent of the common equity portion of the transmission line and earn a regulated rate of return. The limited partnership officially came in to effect this year.
Under an operating agreement, AltaLink will continue to maintain the transmission line over the life of the project.
The Kainai Nation is a member of the Blackfoot Confederacy (Siksikaitsitapi) which consists of Piikani, Siksika and Amskapi Piikani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.