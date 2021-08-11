With the continuation of Southern Alberta’s warm, dry summer, the unusually high grasshopper population is in a position to potentially be worse in 2022, said University of Lethbridge Professor Dan Johnson, who initially had to postpone comment in order to transfer 500 captured two-striped grasshoppers from the field.
These specimens only took Johnson 15 minutes to acquire, partially due to the high density pockets that make up the infestation; in some areas as many as 200 individual insects per square meter.
“The typical, is, you know, just two or three per square meter,” said Johnson. “That's just a normal, everyday density of grasshoppers, just part of the ecosystem. The birds are eating them, they're not really doing anything. Two or three per square meter, and it often goes down to zero. When it goes up to 10 or 15, that isn't necessarily damaging. It starts to be really noticeable, but it's not necessarily damaging. Beginning about the 30th of June, however, I've been seeing 100 per square meter all over the place.”
These grasshoppers are unlikely to be caused by the infestations in the Montana and other parts of the United States, however, and instead a result of several warm, dry summers in a row.
“It takes three or four things to line up and they have lined up. Because there's only one generation a year, they need a run at it; in other words, a year or two in which they're slowly building, and they've had that,” said Johnson. “Now, they haven't had it around Calgary, and they haven't had it around Edmonton. The numbers have been low there. But from about Nanton south, all the way over to Saskatchewan, they have been slowly building.”
What might be usual to the average person, said Johnson, is the patchy nature of the current infestation; while there may be areas with extremely high populations, there are also long stretches with barely any grasshoppers present.
“These hotspots built up last year, and then normally they just would have stayed small and kind of medium intensity, but several things boosted their survival in their growth and, and and soon will both boost their reproduction,” said Johnson. “First they hatched well, because of the nice weather. A little bit of moisture is fine in April and May, when there was a little and then June was nice and warm, so they hatched really well and grew. And as soon as they were in their late immature stages, that's when it started getting really hot. What that did was it held down the diseases that normally attacked them, and it also sped up their growth. So they became adults in a hurry. And they now have wings, they're looking for mates.”
Many of the other natural factors that often limit the survivability of the population, such as internal parasites, have been very low for two-striped grasshoppers, which are the species that many people in Foremost, Champion and western Lethbridge have been experiencing in these plague-like densities. Other species, however, have not been as fortunate and are experiencing high levels of parasitism.
Only one parasite has noticeably emerged in these conditions thus far to make any impact on the two-striped grasshopper population, a fungus known as e. grylli.
“There is one particular fungus that kills grasshoppers that operates in warm conditions. And it's taking off right now. I've been watching for a month, and today's the first day I saw it,” said Johnson. “What it does is actually infects the grasshopper and takes over its nervous system, convincing the grasshopper that it needs to climb. So the grasshopper climbs to some high point like on a thistle or wheat plant for example. And then the fungus convinces it that it has to wrap its legs around something, like a locking mechanism.Then it dies in place, up as high as it can get, and it's going to produce spores now and let those spores out to infect and kill other grasshoppers.”
At this point, it’s unlikely much will happen to prevent the increase in numbers for next year, even with the emergent parasite.
“If it started raining tomorrow, what would happen would be that they wouldn't necessarily die, but their reproduction would be trimmed off because they'd have a hard time getting out finding mates and then laying eggs while it’s wet and cold, because they stop moving,” said Johnson. “They just wait. They sit, because they're cold blooded. So whatever the environment temperature is, that's their temperature. However, the forecast is hot weather for a week or 10 days. What that means is that they are going to happily breed and lay their full complement of eggs. And almost guaranteed next year, there'll be an increase.”
A silver lining comes in the form of what species is, as the two-striped grasshopper is not known for flying long distances like other species are, such as the clearwing or migratory grasshopper would.
“This is not a species that flies very well. That's really, that's really good. Because that means what you see is what you get,” said Johnson. “In other words, if you have a five acre piece of grass at the end of town or at the end of the field and it has a lot of two-striped grasshoppers present, that is where there'll be next year, because they'll lay their eggs there. Whereas some other species, they could fly miles, right. That's a much more difficult thing to predict. So we do, that's the only good thing for us, this year.”
This tendency to largely stay where they are is key for those looking to protect next year’s crops and gardens.
“If you have bare ground, like a garden, you can turn it over and look for eggs and get rid of those eggs,” said Johnson. “The egg pod is about the size of a peanut and it's covered in dirt. If you crack it open, it's got eggs lined up inside on their sides and they look just like brown rice. So people can actually turn those over to expose them. And if they're exposed to the surface, they could be killed by beetles or ants, or they could be killed by cold. So cultivating does help.”
While large scale pesticide spraying is usually ineffective, planting “trap strips,” or thin lines of a plant such as barley on the edge of a field or garden and spraying that can be very effective, as the tendency not to fly means that two-striped grasshoppers moving into the area will eat the treated plants first and not proceed further in.
For farmers, the best thing they can do is keep track of the 2021 breeding maps, a system Johnson worked on for several years before becoming a university professor as it will show a likely forecast of where there will be grasshoppers next year, and to make note of where they’re seeing higher populations on their land, as it’s likely this will be where they’ll encounter young grasshoppers in the Spring of 2022.
