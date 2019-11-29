SAKA or the Southern Alberta Kanadier Association presented a conference for Low-German Mennonite (LGM) service providers Nov. 19-20 in Taber, with funding generously provided by Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).
It was an opportunity for service providers to network and explore the cultural practices, perceptions and values of the LGM population. SAKA is a diverse group of service providers committed to improving the health and well-being of the LGM population in southern Alberta.
One of the guest speakers during the two-day event was Lily Hiebert Rempel, a Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Low-German Mennonite program co-ordinator from Ontario. The theme of Hiebert Rempel's presentation was “Life and Health Care in Mennonite Colonies.”
“The topic I talked about was health care. The health care providers the Low-German families are accustomed to using in Mexico or Bolivia and also their health care understandings. We talked about their practice prenatally, about dental care, about the rehabilitation centre in Mexico and about the school system,” Hiebert Rempel noted.
Learning a second language is very challenging and for this population, even though they may be able to speak the language very well, “They may experience some challenges with reading,” Hiebert Rempel said. “It's very important to share information with them orally and not just to give them a pamphlet.”
Tina Meggison, SAKA secretary and one of the organizers of the conference, said there is a committee of six or seven members who helped put the conference together. “Our hope was just to bring together service providers who work with the LGM population.” The idea was to network and learn more about the culture too.
“So they can be better-equipped to build those relationships and that trust with their clients and to make more in-roads into that community,” Meggison added. Conference attendees came from Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. It was noted there were many attendees who were workers from the education field during the second day of the conference.
Trudy Dyck, SAKA treasurer and an organizer of the conference, said one of the highlights of the event was a presentation by Susana – a local LGM woman who spoke, almost like a testimony, of how service providers have pulled together and have helped her in her journey.
“She's also a successful business woman who owns Wiebe's Delicatessen in Coaldale,” Dyck noted, adding the food provided to attendees for lunch on the second day of the conference was from Susana's store.
Susana said she has been in business in southern Alberta for the past five months. “I started June 1.”
Business has been very good, according to the LGM entrepreneur. “After three months, I took over Saucy Ladies, so now we're making cabbage rolls, perogies, sausage, kielbasa – so everything. So lots, very busy.”
Networking with service providers has been very helpful too, she said.
