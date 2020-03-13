Based on recent information provided by the province of Alberta, requesting the discontinuation of gatherings over 250 people and with the health and safety of our guests, staff and partners as a top priority, we are postponing the Home & Garden Show (date tbd).
We will take the next few days to process and determine the next steps and will communicate additional information directly to impacted patrons as details become available.
