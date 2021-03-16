Lethbridge & District Exhibition today announced the countdown is on for the May 8 kick-off of the Saturday Farmers’ Markets at Exhibition Park. Also returning are the Wednesday Farmers’ Markets, in partnership with the Downtown Lethbridge BRZ, starting on July 7.
“With the official start of spring only days away, Lethbridge & District Exhibition is busy covering all the bases to make sure this year’s farmers’ markets are safe and ‘the place to go’ for fresh produce and local products,” said Mike Warkentin, COO, Lethbridge & District Exhibition. “And we are happy to announce that Hickory Street BBQ has been named the official Pitmaster of the Lethbridge Farmers’ Market and will be set up at both Saturday and Wednesday markets this year.”
“Hickory Street has been serving authentic Southern BBQ to southern Alberta since 2019 from their food truck and restaurant,” said Devynn Bohn, owner of Hickory Street and official Pitmaster of the Lethbridge Farmers’ Market. “We are thrilled to partner with the Lethbridge Farmers’ Market to create a space in Lethbridge to enjoy our smoked meats and classic sides. This partnership will provide an excellent complement to the local vendors and products found each week at the Farmers’ Market.”
“The health and safety of guests, vendors and staff remains the highest priority when putting on our events,” added Warkentin.
Both Farmers’ Markets will again adhere to strict social distancing guidelines set out by AHS, including, but not limited, to a one-entry/one-exit system. Vendors will be required to submit a signed COVID-19 screening document prior to each week’s market. Vendors and guests who self-diagnose or show any of the common symptoms for COVID-19 are required to not participate in Farmers’ Market activities until they have been given approval and appropriate documentation to do so.
“We are excited to once again co-host the Wednesday Farmers’ Market in Lethbridge’s downtown core,” Tulene Steiestol, Downtown BRZ executive director. “The market is a great opportunity to showcase local producers and vendors and gives market-goers the opportunity to further explore the shops, restaurants and services of our vibrant downtown.”
Weekly vendor lists will be shared on social media, as participants vary week to week. All Farmers’ Market information, including exhibitor applications, is available online at exhibitionpark.ca/farmers-market.
The 2021 Farmers’ Market Saturday runs May 8 - October 9, 2021, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the North Pavilion at Exhibition Park.
The 2021 Farmers’ Market Wednesday, in partnership with Downtown Lethbridge BRZ, runs July 7 – September 15, 2021, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in downtown Lethbridge, 2 Avenue South & 5 Street South across from Galt Gardens.
About Lethbridge & District Exhibition
Exhibition Park, under the management and leadership of Lethbridge & District Exhibition, is the premiere destination for bringing people together from all over the world in Lethbridge. It accelerates economic opportunity through the delivery of memorable experiences. For more information, please visit exhibitionpark.ca
