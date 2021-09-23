As no candidates have filed nomination papers for Division 5 in the Lethbridge County municipal election, the nomination period has been extended to Friday, September 24 from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon.
Nomination papers must be filed at the County’s Lethbridge office (#100, 905 4 Avenue S.). Visit https://lethcounty.ca/p/election-2021 to download nomination papers or for more information on the 2021 municipal election.
