Lethbridge County is continuing business as usual as we navigate through the “new normal” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council met April 16 for the previously scheduled Regular Council meeting for the continuity of business operations in the County. Several items were discussed, including:
•Approval of the County’s annual financial statements, which show that Lethbridge County is in a good financial position moving forward.
•Approval of the Workplace Violence and Workplace Harassment Policies, which align with current Occupational Health and Safety legislation as Lethbridge County is committed to the safety and well-being of employees and citizens.
•Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework agreements (ICFs) were signed. These agreements are high-level documents that identify shared services, commit each municipality to consultation and cooperation, identify the roles and responsibilities of councils and provide conflict resolution protocols.
•Changes to Public Hearings submissions during the COVID-19 Pandemic
“Council and staff continue to work, either from home or out of our offices while taking the proper precautions and social distancing measures,” says CAO Ann Mitchell. “They are committed to ensuring we continue to move forward as an organization during this unprecedented time. Yesterday’s meeting was very productive and allowed us to address items that are essential to our business operations.”
While the meeting was not open to the general public to ensure compliance with current social distancing protocols, it was available to view through a livestream on the County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LethCounty/. A recording of the meeting is available to view on the Facebook page or on the County’s website at http://lethcounty.ca/government/council-meeting-video
“We are fortunate to have excellent, dedicated staff that continue to bring forward essential municipal services for our citizens,” says Reeve Lorne Hickey. “This is certainly a difficult time for everyone, but I want to assure our citizens and businesses that we are doing what we can to move forward for the benefit of the County.”
Going forward, Council plans to hold all currently scheduled meetings while following the recommendations of Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, however due to the nature of the pandemic, meeting dates may be rescheduled at any time. Lethbridge County will post meeting updates on the County website and social media.
