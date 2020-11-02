The following message was sent to students and employees of Lethbridge College earlier Nov. 1 evening:
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared within Lethbridge College’s Powerline Technician program. As of Sunday, Nov. 1, a total of seven cases have been identified within the cohort.
There is minimal risk to the campus community as a whole. This cohort has recently been in a college property that is not located on the main campus. Some members of the cohort were also in the Instructional Building on Oct. 26 but remained in their cohort, meaning no one else in the building have been identified as close contacts. None of the cohort have recently been in the main connected part of the college campus.
The college has already contacted affected individuals on the direction of Alberta Health Services (AHS). If you have not been contacted directly by the college on behalf of AHS, you are not considered exposed. The affected individuals are isolating at home, while the remainder of the cohort is quarantining in accordance with AHS guidelines.
The college and AHS worked collaboratively and followed protocols aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and protecting the community. Lethbridge College learned of the first positive test on Thursday. The affected cohort was last on college property on Thursday. Because of the isolated nature of the property where the cohort spent most of its time, the college and AHS have been able to connect directly with anyone who may have come in contact with the affected individuals.
The health and safety of our entire campus community is a priority, so we want to let you know the information we have, while ensuring we respect the privacy of those who tested positive.
Key information:
• Lethbridge College worked collaboratively with AHS to support contact tracing and communication.
• If you were not contacted, it means you were not a close contact (learn more about close contacts) and you are able to continue attending classes or coming in to work, and you do not need to quarantine.
• Scheduled on-campus labs and classes are continuing at Lethbridge College, with the exception of the affected cohort that has already been contacted separately and moved to online delivery.
• The college has undertaken a thorough cleaning of the affected area under strict protocols to protect our caretaking staff.
• Everyone should continue to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 and take appropriate action if you begin to show symptoms, beginning with a self-assessment on the AHS website.
In response to this outbreak, Lethbridge College is immediately reviewing all trades and in-class programs protocols to minimize spread. The college will implement all identified improvements in protocols across all on-campus programs. This is a significant reminder of the importance of following all preventative practices:
• Make sure you practice proper physical distancing.
• Wear a mask when it is difficult to maintain physical distancing of two metres at all times. Masks are mandatory in indoor public areas of the college campus.
• Adhere to the same practices AHS recommends for protecting against all respiratory illnesses:
· Wash your hands using an alcohol-based rub or soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.
· Avoid touching your face, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
• Limit social gatherings and time spent in crowded places outside of work.
We ask everyone respect the privacy of those affected. We wish them full and speedy recoveries.
Please visit Lethbridge College’s COVID-19 webpage for more information on how to protect yourself and to see the steps Lethbridge College is taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
