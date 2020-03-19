The following message was sent to Lethbridge College students today by Dr. Paula Burns, President and CEO:
"Good morning,
Although it may not come as a surprise, I am disappointed to have to write this email to let you know that this year’s Convocation ceremony has been cancelled.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic and with recommendations from provincial health officials, Lethbridge College had to make this difficult and disappointing – but also necessary – decision. We value the health and safety of our students, staff and community, and we want to do all we can to support ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the disease.
A few details:
- The event will not be rescheduled.
- Those who have applied and paid the fee to Convocate will receive a refund.
- It will not be an immediate refund as we are still working out the process, and we thank you for your patience as we set up a system to make sure everyone is reimbursed.
- We will send an email to let you know more details. Please keep checking your college email regularly.
- Your credential is expected to be mailed in June.
While we won’t have a ceremony this year to mark your achievement, please know that the entire Lethbridge College community is so very proud of the discipline, commitment, flexibility and dedication you have shown in completing your program. We celebrate you, and we are proud to have been a part of your educational journey.
With best wishes – and once again, our heartfelt congratulations,
Paula Burns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.