There was a bomb threat at the Lethbridge College today. In a prepared statement:
"Shortly before noon on Tuesday, Jan. 28, Lethbridge College received a bomb threat to campus through email. Through an abundance of caution, the college’s Executive Leadership Team made the decision to evacuate the campus.
Employees and students were sent home for the day, while residents of the on-campus Residence buildings were evacuated to the Servus Sports Centre.
Lethbridge Police Service was immediately notified and began an investigation that determined the threat does not appear to be credible.
Students evacuated from Residence were allowed to return to their units around 3 p.m. The rest of campus will remain closed for the remainder of the day on Tuesday and will re-open with business as usual on Wednesday morning.
Lethbridge College is pleased to say that everyone remained safe during this incident.
We thank all students, employees and members of our campus community for their cooperation."
