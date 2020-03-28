To complement the release of new sport fishing regulations, and in recognition of the fact many Albertans are self-isolating in light of COVID-19, the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association is making its eight-module Alberta Fishing Education Program available online for free.
“Many Albertans are practising physical distancing right now, so what better time to learn about our province’s wildlife? Our partners at AHEIA have generously offered to make the new Alberta Fishing Education Program available free of charge, and we hope Albertans – kids and adults – will take advantage of this opportunity. I recently took the course along with my two youngest children, and the three of us learned so much about the aquatic biodiversity of our province!”
Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks
“Given the current set of circumstances everyone is dealing with, we feel now is the perfect time to release the Alberta Fishing Education Program for free, so that all Albertans – young and old – can take advantage of this extra time they may have found themselves with while they self-isolate or quarantine at home away from school and work,” added Robert Gruszecki, Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association.
The Alberta Fishing Education Program is the only program of its kind offered in North America. Its aim, beyond providing essential education about fishing in Alberta, is to provide confidence through understanding to better enable more people to responsibly spend time in the outdoors and enjoy and preserve our province’s most beautiful wild places and wildlife.
AHEIA is a not-for-profit organization that works to educate the public on the importance of protecting the places and wildlife cherished by Albertans. AHEIA is the only registered charity in Alberta that provides this type of conservation and outdoor education to the public and has done so since 1964.
Related information
•Alberta Fishing Education Program: https://319.yssecure.com/cart_builder.cfm?ProductID=60179
•2020 Alberta Sportfishing Regulations: https://open.alberta.ca/publications/alberta-guide-to-sportfishing-regulations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.