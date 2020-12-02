Claresholm fish and wildlife officers are seeking information regarding an antlered mule deer that was shot and left on East Sharples Road in the Porcupine Hills Public Land Use Zone.
On November 5, 2020, officers received a report from a witness who was in the area around 5:50 p.m. when they heard a rifle shot nearby. Concerned because legal shooting ended at 5:30 p.m. that day, the witness drove toward the sound of the gunshot and saw a newer, dark-coloured SUV (believed to be a Tahoe or Yukon) parked on the road. The witness saw two people standing outside the SUV, which had a burnt-out tail light on the driver’s side, before getting into it and fleeing the scene. The witness drove to the spot where the SUV was parked and saw a recently-killed antlered mule deer lying in the ditch.
Anyone with information that may help solve this case is asked to call the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or send information through the Report A Poacher web page at https://www.alberta.ca/report-a-poacher.aspx Anyone reporting information by phone or through the web can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Overview
You can play a role in protecting fish and wildlife resources and our natural surroundings by observing the activity around you.
When you report an incident:
•you could be eligible for a reward for providing information on violations of Alberta’s fish or wildlife laws
•you don’t have to provide your personal information
•any personal information you provide is kept confidential
You can remain anonymous. However, investigations are often more successful if you provide your contact information so that an officer can follow up with you for more details.
After you make a report, our Fish and Wildlife officers will then investigate it.
The Alberta Conservation Association funds the reward payments.
View related regulations:
•Alberta Guide to Hunting Regulations
•Alberta Guide to Sportfishing Regulations
What to report
Our Fish and Wildlife officers want to know about these kinds of incidents:
•suspicious hunting or fishing activity
•wildlife emergencies (for example, a bear encounter)
◦for a problem with an animal that's not an emergency, call your nearest Fish and Wildlife office during regular business hours
•serious public land abuses
◦driving a vehicle in the bed or shore of a natural water body
◦driving up and down a stream
◦not using a nearby established crossing, bridge or ford to cross a natural water body
◦creating tire ruts
◦creating new vehicle trails in an area that already has existing trails
◦taking their vehicle off trail in sensitive high alpine areas
◦blocking existing trails
◦clearing a new trail to access another area
◦clearing trees and other plants to create a camping spot
◦building or inhabiting an unauthorized structure on public lands
◦leaving large amounts of litter
◦abandoning vehicles
◦entering closed areas
Report A Poacher phone line: Toll free: 1-800-642-3800 (24 hours a day 7 days a week)
