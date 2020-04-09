Our front line health care workers continue with their day-today job as most of the rest of the population is encouraged to stay home, self-isolate, and keep a safe distance from others. That's not an option for paramedics, nurses, doctors and others in the health care field.
The last thing they need to worry about at the end of their day is taking the COVID-19 virus home with them and infecting their own loved ones.
AHS advanced care paramedic Annie Anderson has spearheaded a sewing project for laundry bags that would allow the front line workers to take their uniforms home and launder them without the fear of contaminating their vehicles and homes.
The project started small, when Anderson reached out to HALO Air Ambulance to supply the laundry bags for their workers.
“She reached out to HALO about the making the laundry bags for our frontline workers, said Paul Carolan, CEO of HALO. “They can put their uniforms in the bag at the end of their day, take it home and launder it without contaminating their vehicles.”
Health care workers throughout southern Alberta were also in need of the laundry bags, so Anderson reached out to area Hutterite colonies to help with the sewing.
“Our EMS staff and community members from Medicine Hat, Brooks, Redcliff and the Kings Lake (Foremost) and Fairlane (Skiff) Hutterite Colonies have all come together to gather supplies, spend time cutting and sewing and packaging these gifts to distribute to our fellow frontline staff across Southern Alberta,” said Anderson in a written message. “While all of these bags have been made and donated with love, and without expectation of return, I could not have done it without the support from HALO Air Ambulance and Kings Lake and Fairlane Hutterite colonies.”
Carolan estimates that approximately 1,000 laundry bags have so far been distributed, with some going to Lethbridge and the MD of Taber.
“The Hutterites are great members of our community and are always willing to help out,” he said.
Fabric for the laundry bags was donated by Marshall's Fabric in Lethbridge.
Some recipients of the laundry bags have asked to pay for them. In lieu of paying for the laundry bags, they make a financial contribution to HALO by doing so online at their website at www.haloairambulance.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.