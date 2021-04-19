Langley RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public to locate Joel Reed Goddard who was reported missing on April 13th.
Joel is 32-years-old and was last seen in Langley on March 24th when he left his home in Willoughby driving a 2008 grey Ford Ranger. The Ranger was found abandoned on Highway 1 in Cypress County near Redcliff, Alberta on March 31st. In the days prior to and after the recovery of his pickup, it is believed Joel was in Medicine Hat. The last record of his movements was on April 6th.
Joel is described as being 6’1” tall, 190 – 200 lbs, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt.
If you have any information that might assist police to locate Joel Goddard, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.
