Incumbent MP John Barlow has reasserted control of the Foothills riding for the Conservative Party of Canada in a landslide showing on Monday night where he took 69 per cent of the vote.
Despite an easy margin of victory in Foothills, Barlow said the campaign was hard-fought.
“We never take anything for granted. Any election is a grind, and very happy with the result. We had a great team, honestly we had a great group of volunteers that made a big difference for sure.”
The NDP’s Michelle Traxel trailed a distant second with 11 per cent, while People’s Party of Canada candidate Daniel Hunter secured eight per cent. The Liberal’s Paula Shimp weighed in with seven per cent, followed by Josh Wylie with the Maverick Party at four per cent. The Green Party’s Brett Rogers brought up the rear with one per cent.
“We work every single day to earn the confidence and the trust of our constituents,” said Barlow late on election night. “I think that hard work – not only during this campaign – but the work we do throughout the year, certainly showed through in the results today.”
Turning to the national results and a projected minority government for the Liberals, Barlow spoke in terms of a missed opportunity on the part of the CPC.
“I think this was a chance for us to win – I think we had an opportunity, a window there. But I think this is an election no one wanted, and I was hoping for a better result nationally, but now we have to get back to work and hold a Liberal government to account. It’s a minority, and hopefully we can continue to do the work that we did as the official Opposition before. We’ll continue to hold the Liberal government to account and do the best we can for our constituents here in southern Alberta.”
Elected in a by-election to the previous riding of Macleod in 2014, Barlow was re-elected in the riding of Foothills in 2015 and again in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.