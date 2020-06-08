It won’t be a virtual medal that Mackenzie Curtis gets in the mail.
The Kate Andrews High School student was the lone medalist from Palliser Regional Schools from the recent 2020 Skills Alberta Virtual Competition. Mackenzie won bronze in hairstyling in the showcase for secondary students, which had to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s competition saw participants submit a video of themselves competing in their specific category.
The videos were judged by a panel of judges with the top-three finishers in each category announced in an online medal ceremony. The provincials was a stand-alone competition this year, with no possibility to progress to another level of competition as in the past.
Also competing in the Alberta virtual competition were fellow KAHS students Justin Paterson (culinary) and Savannah Rowley (photography), as well as Joey Reimer and a second Picture Butte High School student, both in video production.
The Regional Skills competition has been scheduled for March 27, 2021.
