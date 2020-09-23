On Sept. 22, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding a serious injury sustained by a 35-year-old Lethbridge police officer following the discharge of a firearm at the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) firing range.
At about 10:40 a.m., police officers were at the LPS firing range for training and were in a room when one officer, handling a firearm, discharged a live round into a table. An officer nearby was struck in the upper (left) leg by what is believed, at this stage of the investigation, to be a fragment from the table, resulting in a serious but not life-threatening injury. The fired round has been recovered from a nearby wall. Officers immediately provided medical aid to the injured officer, who was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.
As ASIRT’s investigation is underway, no further information will be released at this time.
ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.
