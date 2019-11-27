Due to winter storm conditions across the southern Alberta, the influenza clinic scheduled for today in Milk River from 2 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Hall has been cancelled.
For information on upcoming influenza immunization clinics throughout South Zone, you can visit www.albertahealthservices.ca/influenza/influenza.aspx.
