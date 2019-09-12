The Galt Museum and Archives will be offering Indigenous History Programs every Tuesday from September 10 to October 29.
“We are offering this series of classes as part of our mandate to present the human histories of Southern Alberta,” says Graham Ruttan, Marketing and Communications Officer for the Galt Museum & Archives.
Ruttan says that the program will explore topics related to Indigenous History.
“The topics that will be covered broadly include Blackfoot historical figures, Blackfoot sacred sites, treaties, legends and stories, Blackfoot diet and medicine, Blackfoot protocols, and song and dance,” Ruttan says. “The class will also offer a detailed look at indigenous history, law, culture and customs from local elders and knowledge keepers.”
Ruttan says that the classes themselves will be led by Rebecca Many Grey Horses, but the content will be presented by different presenters and elders each week. This is the third time that a series of these classes are being offered at the Galt, but each series are different since different presenters and elders are available each time, Ruttan adds.
Museum admission to those who want to attend the classes, but the classes are free for annual pass holders, Ruttan says. For more information about the classes or to register, contact The Galt Museum and Archives at 403-320-3954 or at info@galtmuseum.com.
