On March 11, Spruce Grove-Stony Plain MLA Searle Turton introduced Bill 213, the Traffic Safety (Maximum Speed Limit for Provincial Freeways) Amendment Act, which, if passed, would set the maximum speed limit for many provincial freeways at 120 kilometres per hour.
Turton introduced the bill after conducting extensive research that showed increasing speed limits would better synchronize driving speeds between posted limits without leading to safety concerns for drivers.
"Bill 213 would allow motorists to use our freeways at the speeds they were designed and engineered for, and match posted speed limits with the realistic speeds commuters follow. Evidence shows this would make our freeways safer," Turton said. "This bill, if passed, would keep people moving in a safe and thoughtful way."
Bill 213 would not affect freeways within urban areas, only stretches of freeway that the Ministry of Transportation deems safe.
