Things are a little dry right now, said Clayton Rutberg, Lethbridge County director of emergency services and Coaldale and District Emergency Services deputy fire chief. With warmer temperatures comes dry conditions in the southern Alberta region and throughout the province.
“There's not as much moisture in the fuels,” he noted. “In and around the Lethbridge area is a little bit drier than some of the other areas. We're not seeing anything, I don't think, abnormal. It's that time of year where things are just starting to turn green and we're getting nice weather.”
In Coaldale and surrounding area, Rutberg noted, the department hasn't seen any grass fires or anything like that yet (as of April 22). “Things have been fairly calm.”
There's no fire ban or fire restriction in place within Lethbridge County, Rutberg said.
With homeowners/renters home-bound for the time being because of the COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home and physical distancing measures in place – and because of the beautiful summer-like weather, many residents will be turning to backyard fire pits to entertain and enjoy.
Rutberg said if residents are burning something other than just a fire pit and if residents are burning branches or something similar, residents should make sure to get an appropriate permit in place.
“For whatever jurisdiction you live in, whether it's the county, town, or wherever you happen to be - get that burn permit. Make sure you are burning appropriate materials and you're not burning when it's too windy and you've taken all the appropriate safety precautions to burn,” he noted, adding getting that permit is essential.
Getting a permit also helps reduce false calls to fire departments and emergency services.
“If somebody calls in a burn, if there's a permit in place, we won't actually get that call. It helps reduce false alarms for us,” Rutberg said.
Permits can be obtained online for residents in Lethbridge County or from the Town of Coaldale's website. “Or you can always call into the office and they can help out with that process.”
From an April 20 Fine Fuel Moisture Content (FFMC) map of Alberta, according to the M.D. of Taber, the municipality is already at the “extreme” reading for dryness ratings.
FFMC is a numeric rating of the moisture content of litter and other cured fine fuels. This code is an indicator of the relative ease of ignition and the flammability of fine fuel. This includes grass and stubble.
“Please be fire smart when burning this season and follow all of the rules of the M.D. of Taber Fire Bylaw 1956.” It can be viewed on the M.D. of Taber website at mdtaber.ab.ca/p/fire-permit.
“It alone doesn't tell us everything. There's a lot of different measurements that go into predicting fire danger,” said Rutberg. “That FFMC is just one of a few you have to look at, as an overall picture to see what that fire risk is at the current time. It would be one piece of five or six different pieces.”
There are a lot of different components, but FFMC basically tells firefighters how much moisture is in the fine fuels. “Those fine fuels are the ones that typically ignite first and get the fire going,” he said. The measurement has been around for quite some time.
