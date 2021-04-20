ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit has begun the new year with a number of arrests across Alberta. Twenty-four suspects have been charged with 60 offences related to the online sexual exploitation of children.
After receiving a record number of case referrals in 2020, ICE has been collaborating with its policing partners across the province to make arrests. Last year, ICE experienced nearly a 40% increase in its number of case referrals with over 2,100 intakes.
•2020-21 - 2,136;
•2019-20 – 1,555;
•2018-19 – 1,237;
•2017-18 – 903;
•2016-17 – 894;
•2015-16 – 749.
“This is a concerning consequence of our digital dependency during the pandemic. ALERT has responded by directing more tools and resources to our ICE units and we are prepared to travel to every corner of the province in order to stop child sex predators,” said ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta.
“The sexual exploitation of children is a crime that tears at the fabric of society and preys on our most vulnerable. Increased provincial funding is enabling ALERT to double the size of its ICE unit, ensuring it has the tools and resources to track down predators who commit these heinous acts and bring them to justice,” said Hon. Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.
With new provincial funding, ALERT has sought to double the size of the ICE unit with the addition of investigators, forensic technicians, analysts, and disclosure clerks, along with new technologies and software applications. With now more than 50 positions, Alberta’s ICE unit is one of the largest of its kind in Canada.
Between January 1 and March 31, 2021, ICE arrested 24 suspects. There is no definitive link between the suspects other than the nature of offences allegedly committed.
The arrests came as the result of investigative referrals from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, which works with internet and social media providers to track and investigate online instances of child sexual exploitation.
Each of the suspects was charged with at least one child pornography offence:
•Michael Antonio, 25-year-old man from Calgary;
•Curt Backlund, 48-year-old man from Grande Prairie;
•Brad Bailey, 19-year-old man from Marlboro;
•Brett Beer, 54-year-old man from Onoway;
•Eric Bultmann, 30-year-old man from Calgary;
•Kevin Dykstra, 35-year-old man from Barrhead;
•Brian Harrison, 35-year-old man from Calgary;
•Jeremy Henderson, 42-year-old man from Okotoks;
•Bryan Hillman, 39-year-old man from Calgary;
•Christopher Hoffner, 34-year-old man from Medicine Hat;
•James Kydd, 39-year-old man from Calgary;
•Mica LePage, 44-year-old man from Edmonton;
•Jordan MacDonald, 30-year-old man from Edmonton;
•Cris Marshall, 29-year-old man from Stettler;
•Stedson McDonald, 32-year-old man from Grande Prairie;
•James Merrison, 21-year-old man from Edmonton;
•Traline Munn, 44-year-old man from Cold Lake;
•Krishnamoort Nalla Naidu, 38-year-old man from Edmonton;
•Van Linh Nguyen, 24-year-old man from Edmonton;
•Ivan Scott, 47-year-old man from Cochrane;
•Jerry Lee Thompson, 47-year-old from Fort MacLeod;
•Hunter Tonneson, 20-year-old man from Blackfalds;
•Chase Viau, 23-year-old man from Edmonton; and
•Richard Westland, 45-year-old man from Medicine Hat.
