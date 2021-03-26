The Alberta Party has been in a state of flux since 2010 as leaders have come and gone.
Currently, one of the people trying to lead them out of the wilderness is Troy Wason who is the interim executive director.
The Medicine Hat resident, who moved to southeast Alberta during the fall of 2020 had been the Progressive Conservative Alberta Executive Director for a few years up until 2017, is waiting to hear if he will be the full time executive director moving forward.
Wason has the executive director interim director tag until March 31. There will be a decision made on his role moving forward. Wason has officially applied for the position but nothing will be known for a while. Alberta Party executive asked him to step in for three months and he accepted.
He took over from the previous executive director who moved to Saskatchewan.
“I was thinking about it as far back as 2020,” says Wason who owns and operates Axxess Point Inc, a research company. “Interesting, yesterday was my fourth year anniversary since I walked out the door of the PC party which is the day Mr. (Premier Jason) Kenney took over the party. I was kind of in a nice place in semi-retirement. I have a research business. It was nice; they phoned me and asked me if I would take this on…”
There’s a three pronged approach that Wason has been pushing to the board: fundraising is a considerable part of it. I have been using the analogy, one side you have Costco, the other side you have Wal Mart and we ‘re kind of like a convenience store.
“I want to push the Alberta Party into that strong third place position so that we could be challenging for some seats in the next election. You never know what could happen in the political climate in Alberta,” explains Wason. “Looking at it from an organizational level coming from a party which had been in power for 44 years, I have known the highs and the lows so to speak. This is a party which has no where to go but up. From an organizational standpoint, there’s a lot of work needs to be done.
“As far as leadership goes, we’re in a world where certainly we need to have that face of the party and sort of that vision of that individual to build a team around them. When the board decided on the date and how (the leadership campaign) was going to be ran… with the climate of Covid and everything else it really is time to put all the organizational pieces into place before we get not the road, hopefully in 2022 with he new leader and have some time for the new leader to build the party into a contender.”
Maintaining a leader for the Alberta Party has been daunting to say the least in the last decade or so.
Sue Huff (November 23, 2010-May 28, 2011; Interim leader); Glenn Taylor: May 28, 2011-September 22, 2012. His stay was short livd after not winning his seat in the 2012 provincial election; Greg Clark (September 21, 2013-February 27, 2018, stepped down November 18, 2017 but stayed on until the next leader was chosen; until former Edmonton mayor Stephen Mandel (February 27, 2018-June 30, 2019).
Currently Jacquie Fenske is the interim Leader and has been since February 10, 2020. Wason says while it is a big job, it isn’t as a widespread search as one would think.
“It is a small world actually; there’s not a whole lot of people that wake up and go “gee, I want to lead a third place party in Alberta against two fairly strong parties,” explains Wason. “Certainly Jacquie Fenske as interim leader has been on the road…. She has been making those calls (to prospective candidates). Conrad Guay - President has also been doing that. I have certainly been meeting with a couple of people in line and one in person on what their would look like and how we would be able to support this person if they became leader….my rolodex is fairly extensive and I can have those conversations with people."
Wason has quite an extensive resume and know a lot of people. Much of his experience involves communications within the political realm as well as on an executive level with the old Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta which officially dissolved as an entity in February, 2020; even though it basically ceased operations July 24, 2017; as well as many civic municipal political campaigns in Calgary and has his Master of Arts degree in intellectual history from the University of Calgary.
They will have their hands full as while the Alberta Party actually went up nearly 7% in their provincial popularity to the 2015 election, they lost their three seats only Greg Clark finished as high as second place.
Wason is undaunted and like the idea from building from the ground up. The Alberta Party leadership nominations open later this spring on May 25 and nominations close August 30 with the actual election Oct. 23.
“There are four or five that have expressed interest,” Wason explains. “Like to see more kick the tires and then settle in on two or three. That would be fantastic, but til the rules come out in May, basically right now it is tire kickers. I am certainly of the mindset that until you put your papers in and put your deposit down, all you are doing just kicking tires.”
(Part 1 of 2)
