According to Maureen Perlich Kasko from Perlich Bros. Auction Market, the U2 Ranch Complete Dispersal Sale was held recently at Perlich's Nov 11-12.
“It was a historical event - having sold 1,200 purebred Angus cattle. This was an honour for our family and our company to be a part of the Unger’s special day,” Kasko noted.
In its 52-year history, Kasko said, the Perlich Bros. Auction Market has never been involved in such a momentous event. “We had buyers from Canada, the United States and Mexico.”
On the first day of the sale, Kasko said, the day featured the Red Angus Breed and a Red Angus Cow brought in $65,000. On the second day, the Black Angus Breed was featured and a Black Angus Cow brought in $140,000.
“This wasn’t just a sale. It was an occasion that we got to be a part of. We met people from all over North America and handled some of the top cattle in their breed. But most of all, we had the honour to work for the Unger family on their special day,” Kasko added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.