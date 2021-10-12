Those interested in learning who Highway 3 Twinning Development Association is and what the Association does will have the opportunity Oct. 13.
Join a public Town Hall powerpoint presentation for an overview of the Associations history, mission, and activities. It goes Wednesday, October 13 from noon to 1 p.m.
The link to the meeting is:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetupjoin/19%3ameeting_NDZkODExNWUtMDRhZS00ZDRlLTk4MDQtODk4ZDE3ZmZmNTM5%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%221f2d3daa-3d4f-4dac-baa1-1f895b6a79f1%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%220f583b1dd6ec-48b1-a4af-c85fc67ee0c3%22%7d
