The Municipality of Crowsnest Pass reminds motorists coming in from the out of the area that the Highway 3 Interim Improvements project was slated to begin March 15. This project is a partnership with the Government of Alberta Ministry of Transportation and the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass and will see improvements at three locations along the highway throughout the community:
•Highway 3 & Highway 40 intersection improvements are anticipated to run from March 15, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and will include geometric roadway improvements and traffic signal installation.
•Highway 3 & 213 Street intersection improvements are anticipated to run from April 15, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and will include the installation of traffic signals.
•Highway 3 through Frank improvements are anticipated to run from May 15, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and will include paving and lane marking to allow for a center two-way left turn lane.
Traffic will be disrupted throughout the duration of the project; however, detours are not anticipated.
For drivers’ safety please obey all construction signage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.