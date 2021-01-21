On January 12, at approximately 9 a.m., High River RCMP received a complaint of a male threatened with a knife at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 16th Street.
The victim was stopped at a red light at the intersection when two males described as having darker skin with beards and wearing work type clothes with paint or dry wall splatter on them, ran towards his vehicle. The victim was in his vehicle when one of the males pulled a knife with a six inch blade from his pocket and held it up at the victim’s open truck window. The victim had to drive through a red light to distance himself from the suspect.
A photo of the van the suspects were driving was obtained. It is described as a 1998-2000 GMC Safari van, grey in colour. There was not a license plate obtained from the vehicle.
High River RCMP requests the public’s assistance in identifying the owner’s of the van involved.
If you have information about this incident you are asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
