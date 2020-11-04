On November 2, between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., four separate incidents of thefts from vehicles and garages occurred in southeast area of High River.
No damage was done to any of the vehicles or garages, but several items were taken including a Milwaukee chop saw. A credit card was taken from one of the vehicles and subsequently used at the Aldersyde Petro-Can.
Video was obtained showing the male suspects using the credit card as well as video showing the vehicle the suspects are believed to have been driving. This vehicle is described as a red, Ford F150 truck with a silver tool box in the back. This truck matches a truck observed in video surveillance obtained in the vicinity of the residences affected by these thefts.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
