RCMP are seeking information on the whereabouts of Robert Duane Vincent. Vincent is of no fixed address, but frequents the High River area.
Vincent is considered to be armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him and call police.
Vincent is currently wanted for:
- Careless use of firearm
- Possession of weapon dangerous to the public
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Uttering threats (2 counts)
- Mischief
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Possess weapon contrary to prohibition order (3 counts)
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Vincent, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357, or contact your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
