On April 11 at approximately 1 a.m., High River RCMP officers responded to a break and enter in progress at a local farm equipment business.
A witness reported two males attempting to steal a skid steer.
Police were on scene within minutes of the 911 call and found two males attempting to load a brand new skid steer onto a trailer. Both males were arrested without incident.
A 44 year old male from Foothills County and a 31 year old male from Calgary are facing charges of Break and Enter to a business, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and possession of break-in instruments. The 31 year old male is facing an additional charge of failing to comply with Probation.
Both males have been released pending their first court appearance. Their names are not being released at this time pending swearing of the charges.
The High River RCMP would like to thank the witness for his assistance in this matter. We encourage community members to report suspicious events as they occur or as soon as possible. By working together, the RCMP and community members can reduce crime in our community.
If you have information about this incident you are asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
