During the early morning hours of September 2, a silver Toyota Camry was stolen from a community in High River.
In the same time frame and area of the vehicle theft, several unlocked vehicles were entered and items were stolen including credit cards.
A suspect vehicle seen in the area at the time of the thefts is described as a red mid-2000's GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck.
Two suspects in relation to the thefts are described as:
Suspect female
· Light Brown hair
· White painted finger nails
· Wearing a medical style mask
· Wearing two dark jackets - the outer one with a white and pink liner, black sweat pants, and black shoes with white soles
Suspect male
· Dark Brown hair
· Wearing an N95 style mask
· Wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black DC sweat pants, and white sneakers
If you have any information about these thefts, or the identities of the suspects, please contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
