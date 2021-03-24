On Sunday, March 21, High River RCMP received a complaint that a male youth was hit by a truck in High River. The youth was walking in a designated cross walk on 1st Street SE and 5th Avenue SE when he was hit by a vehicle described as a black newer model Chevrolet pickup truck with silver rims. The driver of the truck did not stop and left the scene travelling southbound from the intersection on 1st Street SE. The driver of the vehicle was described as a female having long hair and wearing sunglasses.
This event took place between 11:00 and 11:18 a.m., the investigating officer would like anyone with dash-cam, home or business security video in the area to check their recordings and advise the High River RCMP if they possess recordings that could assist them in the investigation of this incident.
Fortunately, the youth only sustained minor injuries from this incident. High River RCMP would like to remind motorists to ensure they are driving attentively to prevent such incidents from happening.
If you have information about this incident you are asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.