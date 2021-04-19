On March 26, High River RCMP officers responded to break & enter complaints from two separate businesses in which a large amount of hand tools and a side-by-side ATV were stolen.
Information gathered during the investigation of these files led to a search warrant being executed at a property in Vulcan County on April 6.
The stolen side-by-side ATV was recovered during the execution of the search warrant, however the stolen tools are still missing.
Darwin Rooke (27 yrs of age) of Vulcan County has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and made his first court appearance on April 15th, 2021.
If you have information about this incident or the location of the stolen tools, you are asked to contact High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
