The High River RCMP have charged two men in connection with a December 1 robbery at Rock-A-Doodles Restaurant in High River.
Robert Vincent, age 38, of High River is charged with:
- Armed Robbery
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Disguise with intent to commit offense
- Uttering Threats (2 counts)
- Possess weapon contrary to prohibition
- Fail to comply with probation order (2 counts)
Vincent has been remanded for a court appearance on December 23, 2019 at Okotoks Provincial Court.
Isaac Whittacase-Bird, 25, of High River is charged with:
- Armed Robbery
- Forcible Confinement (2 counts)
- Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Disguise with intent to commit offense
- Uttering Threats (2 counts)
Whittacase-Bird was released from Police Custody by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on January 17, 2020.
