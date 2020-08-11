On July 12, 2020, at 11:45 p.m., the High River RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 600 block of 5th Street S.E. in High River.
In relation to the above event, Elijah Hamilton (19) has been charged with robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon (2 counts), and disguise with intent to commit an offense. On August 10, he was granted release on bail by a Justice of the Peace and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks provincial court on August 21.
